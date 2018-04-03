Top 3 Evansville Attorneys and Law Offices

Top Evansville Injury Attorney – Siesky Law Firm

Siesky Law Firm is an Evansville, Indiana law firm that focuses on the areas of personal injury law, claims of fraud against the government and employment law. Siesky Law Firm makes it a priority to every Evansville, Indiana client to provide personal attention to each case by always informing clients about their strategy and the overall case progress.

Every Siesky Law Firm case receives individual supervision by a dedicated and caring attorney. In others words, the professionals at Siesky Law Firm don’t believe in an assembly-line approach that uses non-lawyers to supervise cases.

Siesky Law Firm is committed to making a positive difference in the Evansville community area through charitable contributions, legal representation and community involvement. Contact them below if you’ve been injured in an accident.

812-402-7700

4424 Vogel Road

Suite 405

Evansville, IN 47715

SieskyLaw.com