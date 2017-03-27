The U.S. Fire Administration reports 740 deaths in residential fires between 2009 and 2011. In many cases, taking precautions like switching to fireless candles or cleaning out the lint from the dryer vent would have prevented the disaster in the first place. The experts at Fire Damage Restoration in Evansville Indiana, Hasgoe knows there are three key terms to understand when considering the risk of fire in your home – prevention, mitigation and restoration.

What is Fire Mitigation?

The Federal Emergency Management Association, or FEMA, defines mitigation as the effort to reduce loss of both life and property if there is a disaster. It means taking action to understand the risks and taking proactive measures to manage them, such as getting insurance to help fund fire restoration costs or investing in community services.

What is Fire Damage Restoration?

Fire damage restoration is a process that begins as soon as the authorities say the property is safe. Smoke is an acidic byproduct of fire capable of corroding and staining surfaces such as walls and counters. In some cases the steps taken to put out the blaze can cause more damage than the actual fire. This is why proper fire restoration deals with heat, smoke and water damage.

