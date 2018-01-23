Best 3 Kids Birthday Party Places in Owensboro!

Planning a birthday party in the Owensboro area? Check out this great list of some of our favorite places in the Owensboro area for kids birthday parties. Complete with locations, service providers for birthday parties, and more! Your kids and their friends will all have a blast thanks to you! We have tons of options for creative places that host birthday parties. Indoor recreation, nature fun, animals, performances and more.

Check out our list of the Best 3 Kids Birthday Party Places in Owensboro below!

Reid’s Orchard

Book your child’s Birthday Party today at Reid’s Orchard! Your child and their guests will enjoy playing in the Reidland Play Area. Your group will have access to a covered party area with 4 picnic tables for seating and games and an 8 ft. table for serving cake and ice cream. Cake, Ice Cream, Drinks,any other food and decorations must be supplied by you.

The Reidland Play Area is open to the public during party times and other parties will/could be celebrating at the same time. A $50 deposit is required by credit card or mail within 24 hours to confirm your reservation. This deposit is non-refundable except in extreme weather conditions at the time of your party.

Please email valerie@reidorchard.com, click here or call Reid’s Parties and Events at 270-316-2772 to book your party.

U-Bounce Party House

We offer indoor family activities. We have huge infatables indoors! We host birthday parties, sport banquets, youth group activities and whatever else you can come up with!! If you have an idea for an event give us a call!! Click on “About” for details about our Open Bounce times and PARTY info!

1234 E 2nd St

Owensboro, Kentucky

(270) 685-1255

Birthday Parties at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History

BIRTHDAY PARTIES ARE A PIECE OF CAKE!

It’s more than a party at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History! Celebrate your child’s next birthday with OMSH while your guests enjoy a day of discovery and fun! Both birthday packages include room rental for 2 hours and free museum admission for the day for you and all your party guests!

PARTIES AT THE MUSEUM INCLUDE:

** The rental of a reserved area in the Speedzeem’s lower floor for your party. Your group may enjoy refreshments that you provide and there are areas for opening gifts, etc.

**Admission for guests to visit all of the museum’s galleries

** A special gift for the birthday person

Visit them online.